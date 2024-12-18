A U.S. Air Force force support services specialist tags simulated human remains during a search and recovery exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 13, 2024. After the tagging, bagging and flag procedures are completed, the location of the remains are called over the radio and charted on the accident area map. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 05:30
|Photo ID:
|8816372
|VIRIN:
|241213-F-WB681-1057
|Resolution:
|4494x6290
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EFSS Airmen conduct search and recovery exercise to bolster preparedness [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.