EFSS Airmen conduct search and recovery exercise to bolster preparedness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force force support services specialist tags simulated human remains during a search and recovery exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 13, 2024. After the tagging, bagging and flag procedures are completed, the location of the remains are called over the radio and charted on the accident area map. (U.S. Air Force photo)