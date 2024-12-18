Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    12.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Jordan 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241224-N-FS097-1380 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 24, 2024) – Lt. Clint Vance, of Kalispell, Mont., launches an F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2 from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), while dressed as Santa, Dec. 24, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)

    South China Sea
    USS Carl Vinson
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group ONE

