USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

241224-N-FS097-1133 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 24, 2024) Lt. Clint Vance, of Kalispell, Mont., talks to Sailors before flight operations on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while dressed as Santa, Dec. 24, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)