USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241224-N-FS097-1439 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 24, 2024) – Shooters, dressed in Santa and reindeer costumes, signal an EA-18G Growler assigned to the “Gauntlets” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136 to launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN) 70, Dec. 24, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)