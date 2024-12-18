USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241224-N-FS097-1381 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 24, 2024) – Shooters, dressed in Santa and reindeer costumes, launch an F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2 from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 24, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)