USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

241224-N-FS097-1553 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 24, 2024) – Shooters, dressed in Santa and reindeer costumes, signal an F-35C Lightning II assigned to the “Warhawks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97 to launch from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN) 70, Dec. 24, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)