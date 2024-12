Host Nation Rider Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacqueline M. Rivera Mora, an aviation resource management journeyman, assigned to the 156th Operations Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, receives an Air and Space Achievement Medal from Lt. Col. Javier Ramos, the Host Nation Rider Program officer in charge, assigned to the 156th OG, PRANG, at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Nov. 16, 2024. The PRANG Host Nation Rider leadership recognized their Airmen's contributions and efforts to their unit's admission from 2023-2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nilsa Mendez)