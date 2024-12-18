Host Nation Rider Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Eva P. Rivera Castro, an intelligence analyst, center, assigned to the 156th Operations Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, receives a Meritorious Service Medal from Col. Juan C. Garcia, the 156th OG commander, PRANG, and Lt. Col. Javier Ramos, the Host Nation Rider Program officer in charge, assigned to the 156th OG, PRANG, at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Nov. 16, 2024. The PRANG Host Nation Rider leadership recognized their Airmen's contributions and efforts to their unit's admission from 2023-2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nilsa Mendez)