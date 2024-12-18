Host Nation Rider Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 156th Wing leadership, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, clap during closing remarks for the 156th Operations Group, Host Nation Rider Program, award ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Nov. 16, 2024. The PRANG Host Nation Rider leadership recognized their Airmen's contributions and efforts to their unit's admission from 2023-2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nilsa Mendez)