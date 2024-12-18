Host Nation Rider Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eduardo Castillo Vazquez, an airfield management journeyman, assigned to the 156th Operations Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, receives the Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter Award from Col. Juan C. Garcia, the 156th OG commander, PRANG, at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Nov. 16, 2024. The PRANG Host Nation Rider leadership recognized their Airmen's contributions and efforts to their unit's admission from 2023-2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nilsa Mendez)