    Host Nation Rider Award Ceremony [Image 8 of 20]

    Host Nation Rider Award Ceremony

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nilsa Mendez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rafael A. Huertas Torres, an airborne mission systems specialist, center, assigned to the 156th Operations Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, receives a Meritorious Service Medal from Col. Juan C. Garcia, the 156th OG commander, PRANG, and Lt. Col. Javier Ramos, the Host Nation Rider Program officer in charge, assigned to the 156th OG, PRANG, at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Nov. 16, 2024. The PRANG Host Nation Rider leadership recognized their Airmen's contributions and efforts to their unit's admission from 2023-2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nilsa Mendez)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 07:33
    Photo ID: 8814111
    VIRIN: 241116-Z-OA329-1008
    Resolution: 6620x4413
    Size: 16.29 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros
    Siempre Adelante

