U.S. Airmen assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron exit a B-52H Stratofortress hatch within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility, Nov. 2, 2024. The presence of U.S. military assets highlights commitment to NATO's efforts, supporting peace and security in the USCENTCOM region. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 02:29
|Photo ID:
|8813812
|VIRIN:
|241102-F-LY429-1235
|Resolution:
|6019x3386
|Size:
|16.39 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 69th Bomb Squadron arrives in USCENTCOM AOR [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.