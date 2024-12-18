Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    69th Bomb Squadron arrives in USCENTCOM AOR [Image 9 of 9]

    69th Bomb Squadron arrives in USCENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron exit a B-52H Stratofortress hatch within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility, Nov. 2, 2024. The presence of U.S. military assets highlights commitment to NATO's efforts, supporting peace and security in the USCENTCOM region. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 02:29
    Photo ID: 8813812
    VIRIN: 241102-F-LY429-1235
    Resolution: 6019x3386
    Size: 16.39 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 69th Bomb Squadron arrives in USCENTCOM AOR [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    Airpower
    AFCENT
    Bombers
    69th Bomb Squadron
    B-52H Stratofortess

