69th Bomb Squadron arrives in USCENTCOM AOR

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron exit a B-52H Stratofortress hatch within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility, Nov. 2, 2024. The presence of U.S. military assets highlights commitment to NATO's efforts, supporting peace and security in the USCENTCOM region. (U.S. Air Force photo)