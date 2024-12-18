69th Bomb Squadron arrives in USCENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct post-flight procedures on a B-52H Stratofortress within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Nov. 2, 2024. The deployment of strategic bombers to the USCENTCOM AOR exemplifies the United States’ steadfast support for regional allies and fortifies stability. (U.S. Air Force photo)