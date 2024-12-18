69th Bomb Squadron arrives in USCENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force maintainer assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron inspects a B-52H Stratofortress within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 2, 2024. The presence of U.S. military assets highlights commitment to NATO's efforts, ensuring peace and security in the USCENTCOM region. (U.S. Air Force photo)