69th Bomb Squadron arrives in USCENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force maintainer assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron inspects a B-52H Stratofortress within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 2, 2024. The arrival marks the first time the B-52, a combat-proven strategic bomber, has deployed to the USCENTCOM AOR since 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo)