    69th Bomb Squadron arrives in USCENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron is parked on a ramp within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Nov. 2, 2024. The B-52 provides strategic flexibility to U.S. and coalition partners, with a wide range of conventional and non-conventional weapons to deter and defeat any adversary threat. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 02:29
    Photo ID: 8813809
    VIRIN: 241102-F-LY429-1307
    Resolution: 5069x2632
    Size: 7.67 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 69th Bomb Squadron arrives in USCENTCOM AOR [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    Airpower
    AFCENT
    Bombers
    69th Bomb Squadron
    B-52H Stratofortess

