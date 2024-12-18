69th Bomb Squadron arrives in USCENTCOM AOR

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron is parked on a ramp within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Nov. 2, 2024. The B-52 provides strategic flexibility to U.S. and coalition partners, with a wide range of conventional and non-conventional weapons to deter and defeat any adversary threat. (U.S. Air Force photo)
