69th Bomb Squadron arrives in USCENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron is parked on a ramp within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Nov. 2, 2024. The B-52 provides strategic flexibility to U.S. and coalition partners, with a wide range of conventional and non-conventional weapons to deter and defeat any adversary threat. (U.S. Air Force photo)