U.S. Navy Band hosts holiday concerts at Constitution Hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241221-N-DD694-1176 WASHINGTON (Dec. 21, 2024) Chief Musician Adam Whitman (left), from Webster, Fla., performs during the U.S. Navy Band Holiday Concert. The Navy Band hosted three concerts to ring in the holiday season. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes)