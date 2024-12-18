U.S. Navy Band hosts holiday concerts at Constitution Hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241221-N-DD694-1275 WASHINGTON (Dec. 21, 2024) Musician 1st Class Trevor Shifflett (left), from Stanardsville, Va., and Musician 1st Class Athus Delima, from Dallas, Texas, perform during the U.S. Navy Band Holiday Concert. The Navy Band hosted three concerts to ring in the holiday season. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes)