U.S. Navy Band hosts holiday concerts at Constitution Hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241221-N-DD694-1167 WASHINGTON (Dec. 21, 2024) Senior Chief Musician Randy Johnson, from Wayzata, Minn., performs during the U.S. Navy Band Holiday Concert. The Navy Band hosted three concerts to ring in the holiday season. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes)