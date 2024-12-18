241221-N-DD694-1378 WASHINGTON (Dec. 21, 2024) Captain Robert 'Seph' Coats, from Carmichael, Calif., conducts the U.S. Navy Band during a holiday concert. The Navy Band hosted three concerts to ring in the holiday season. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2024 16:23
|Photo ID:
|8813471
|VIRIN:
|241221-N-DD694-1378
|Resolution:
|5482x3655
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band hosts holiday concerts at Constitution Hall [Image 23 of 23], by CPO Jonathan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.