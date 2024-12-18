U.S. Navy Band hosts holiday concerts at Constitution Hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241221-N-DD694-1378 WASHINGTON (Dec. 21, 2024) Captain Robert 'Seph' Coats, from Carmichael, Calif., conducts the U.S. Navy Band during a holiday concert. The Navy Band hosted three concerts to ring in the holiday season. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes)