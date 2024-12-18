U.S. Navy Band hosts holiday concerts at Constitution Hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241221-N-DD694-1388 WASHINGTON (Dec. 21, 2024) Musician 1st Class Madeline Jarzembak, from Philadelphia, Pa., performs during the U.S. Navy Band Holiday Concert. The Navy Band hosted three concerts to ring in the holiday season. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes)