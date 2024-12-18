SECNAV Del Toro, Spouse Visit NSA Bahrain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241219-N-IR096-1030 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Dec. 19, 2024) Mrs. Betty Del Toro, wife of Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, tours Department of Defense of Education Activity (DoDEA) Bahrain during a visit to Naval Support Activity Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)