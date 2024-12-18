SECNAV Del Toro, Spouse Visit NSA Bahrain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241218-N-IR096-1015 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Dec. 18, 2024) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, center, and wife, Mrs. Betty Del Toro, pose for a photo with Sailors during a visit to Naval Support Activity Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)