SECNAV Del Toro, Spouse Visit NSA Bahrain

241219-N-IR096-1020 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Dec. 19, 2024) Mrs. Betty Del Toro, wife of Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, meets with Department of Defense of Education Activity (DoDEA) Bahrain students during a visit to Naval Support Activity Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)