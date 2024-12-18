Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Del Toro, Spouse Visit NSA Bahrain [Image 2 of 7]

    SECNAV Del Toro, Spouse Visit NSA Bahrain

    BAHRAIN

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Shayla Hamilton 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    241218-N-IR096-1079 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Dec. 18, 2024) Mrs. Betty Del Toro, wife of Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, meets with Renèe Rhinehart, director, Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society Bahrain, during a visit to Naval Support Activity Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.22.2024 03:59
    Photo ID: 8813390
    VIRIN: 241218-N-IR096-1079
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 988.59 KB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, SECNAV Del Toro, Spouse Visit NSA Bahrain [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Shayla Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bahrain
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    SECNAV
    Fleet Engagement

