SECNAV Del Toro, Spouse Visit NSA Bahrain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241218-N-IR096-1090 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Dec. 18, 2024) Mrs. Betty Del Toro, wife of Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, speaks with Ms. Kimberly Rogers, director, Fleet and Family Support Center Bahrain, during a visit to Naval Support Activity Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)