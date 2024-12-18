Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quarters 1 annual open house [Image 17 of 19]

    Quarters 1 annual open house

    ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Florida National Guard tour Quarters 1 during the annual open house at St. Augustine, Fla., Dec. 20, 2024. Maj. Gen. John D. Haas, the Adjutant General of Florida, and his wife, Mrs. Lisa Haas, welcome members to the historical Officers Quarters that were built to house military officers in 1882. General officers for the FLNG have traditionally resided in Quarters 1 throughout their appointed terms. The annual open house granted members of the FLNG and support assets the opportunity to tour the home and learn more about its rich history. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas )

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.21.2024 11:58
    Photo ID: 8813273
    VIRIN: 241220-A-RH401-1100
    Resolution: 7756x5171
    Size: 30.96 MB
    Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quarters 1 annual open house [Image 19 of 19], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TAG
    FLARNG
    JFHQ
    FLANG
    Quarters 1

