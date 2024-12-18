Quarters 1 annual open house

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Florida National Guard tour Quarters 1 during the annual open house at St. Augustine, Fla., Dec. 20, 2024. Maj. Gen. John D. Haas, the Adjutant General of Florida, and his wife, Mrs. Lisa Haas, welcome members to the historical Officers Quarters that were built to house military officers in 1882. General officers for the FLNG have traditionally resided in Quarters 1 throughout their appointed terms. The annual open house granted members of the FLNG and support assets the opportunity to tour the home and learn more about its rich history. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas )