Quarters 1 annual open house

Maj. Gen. John D. Haas, the Adjutant General of Florida, and his wife, Mrs. Lisa Haas, welcome members of the Florida National Guard during the annual Quarters 1 open house at St. Augustine, Fla., Dec. 20, 2024. Quarters 1 is part of the historical Officers Quarters that were built to house military officers in 1882. General officers for the FLNG have traditionally resided in Quarters 1 throughout their appointed terms. The annual open house granted members of the FLNG and support assets the opportunity to tour the home and learn more about its rich history. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas )
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2024 11:58
|Photo ID:
|8813274
|VIRIN:
|241220-A-RH401-9756
|Resolution:
|7860x5240
|Size:
|25.56 MB
|Location:
|ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
