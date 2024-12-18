Quarters 1 annual open house

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. John D. Haas, the Adjutant General of Florida, and his wife, Mrs. Lisa Haas, welcome members of the Florida National Guard during the annual Quarters 1 open house at St. Augustine, Fla., Dec. 20, 2024. Quarters 1 is part of the historical Officers Quarters that were built to house military officers in 1882. General officers for the FLNG have traditionally resided in Quarters 1 throughout their appointed terms. The annual open house granted members of the FLNG and support assets the opportunity to tour the home and learn more about its rich history. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas )