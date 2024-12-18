Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quarters 1 annual open house

    Quarters 1 annual open house

    ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. John D. Haas, the Adjutant General of Florida, and his wife, Mrs. Lisa Haas, welcome members of the Florida National Guard during the annual Quarters 1 open house at St. Augustine, Fla., Dec. 20, 2024. Quarters 1 is part of the historical Officers Quarters that were built to house military officers in 1882. General officers for the FLNG have traditionally resided in Quarters 1 throughout their appointed terms. The annual open house granted members of the FLNG and support assets the opportunity to tour the home and learn more about its rich history. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas )

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.21.2024 11:58
    Photo ID: 8813270
    VIRIN: 241220-A-RH401-7523
    Resolution: 7721x5147
    Size: 24.06 MB
    Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Quarters 1 annual open house [Image 19 of 19], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

