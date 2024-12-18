U.S. Air Force Colonel James Bartran, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander, listens to speakers at the Menorah Lighting Ceremony at Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 18, 2024. The Jewish festival of Hanukkah is celebrated over a course of eight days by lighting a Menorah of nine candles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 17:33
|Photo ID:
|8812806
|VIRIN:
|241218-F-IE966-1114
|Resolution:
|4958x3941
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beale Celebrates Menorah Lighting Ceremony with local Rabbi [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Chelsea Arana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.