Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beale Celebrates Menorah Lighting Ceremony with local Rabbi [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Beale Celebrates Menorah Lighting Ceremony with local Rabbi

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Colonel James Bartran, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander, listens to speakers at the Menorah Lighting Ceremony at Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 18, 2024. The Jewish festival of Hanukkah is celebrated over a course of eight days by lighting a Menorah of nine candles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 17:33
    Photo ID: 8812806
    VIRIN: 241218-F-IE966-1114
    Resolution: 4958x3941
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beale Celebrates Menorah Lighting Ceremony with local Rabbi [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Chelsea Arana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Beale Celebrates Menorah Lighting Ceremony with local Rabbi
    Beale Celebrates Menorah Lighting Ceremony with local Rabbi
    Beale Celebrates Menorah Lighting Ceremony with local Rabbi
    Beale Celebrates Menorah Lighting Ceremony with local Rabbi
    Beale Celebrates Menorah Lighting Ceremony with local Rabbi
    Beale Celebrates Menorah Lighting Ceremony with local Rabbi
    Beale Celebrates Menorah Lighting Ceremony with local Rabbi
    Beale Celebrates Menorah Lighting Ceremony with local Rabbi
    Beale Celebrates Menorah Lighting Ceremony with local Rabbi

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9RW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download