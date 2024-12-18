Beale Celebrates Menorah Lighting Ceremony with local Rabbi

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Colonel James Bartran, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander, listens to speakers at the Menorah Lighting Ceremony at Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 18, 2024. The Jewish festival of Hanukkah is celebrated over a course of eight days by lighting a Menorah of nine candles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)