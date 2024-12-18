Beale Celebrates Menorah Lighting Ceremony with local Rabbi

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Colonel James Bartran, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander, lights a candle at the Menorah Lighting Ceremony at Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 18, 2024. When lighting a nine candle Menorah during the celebration of Hanukkah, the middle candle called shamash, is used to light the other eight candles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)