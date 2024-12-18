Beale Celebrates Menorah Lighting Ceremony with local Rabbi

U.S. Air Force Colonel James Bartran, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander, converses with Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz at the Menorah Lighting Ceremony at Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 18, 2024. Hanukkah is a festival used to commemorate the miracles involved in the reclamation of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 17:33
|Photo ID:
|8812809
|VIRIN:
|241218-F-IE966-1147
|Resolution:
|5289x4024
|Size:
|904.15 KB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
