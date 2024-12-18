Beale Celebrates Menorah Lighting Ceremony with local Rabbi

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Colonel James Bartran, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander, converses with Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz at the Menorah Lighting Ceremony at Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 18, 2024. Hanukkah is a festival used to commemorate the miracles involved in the reclamation of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)