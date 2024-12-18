Beale Celebrates Menorah Lighting Ceremony with local Rabbi

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Grass Valley Jewish Choir and Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz perform for service members and their families at the Menorah Lighting Ceremony on Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 18, 2024. Hanukkah is a festival used to commemorate the miracles involved in the reclamation of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)\