Beale Celebrates Menorah Lighting Ceremony with local Rabbi

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gertrude Namata, 9th Reconnaissance Wing religious affairs Airman, shares the historical context behind the Jewish celebration of Hanukkah at the Menorah Lighting Ceremony at Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 18, 2024. Hanukkah is a festival used to commemorate the miracles involved in the reclamation of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)