MacDill holiday meals at Diner’s Reef

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Haberkorn, 6th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, serves food to Santa Claus during a holiday celebration meal at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 20, 2024. Haberkorn and other members of senior leadership at MacDill gave back to the service members in the dorms by serving a holiday meal at the Diner’s Reef dining facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)
|12.20.2024
|12.20.2024 14:45
|8812293
|241220-F-XY101-1054
|8256x5504
|1.37 MB
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|2
|0
