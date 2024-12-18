MacDill holiday meals at Diner’s Reef

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lance Newton, 6th Force Support Squadron food services journeyman, sprinkles seasoning on chicken while preparing for a holiday meal at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 20, 2024. Food services specialists fuel the fight by preparing and serving food in the Diner’s Reef dining facility daily to provide Airmen with quality food and nutrition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)