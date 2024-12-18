MacDill holiday meals at Diner’s Reef

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Magee, 6th Mission Support Group commander, serves food to an Airman at the Diner’s Reef dining facility on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 20, 2024. Magee joined other commanders and senior enlisted leaders in the 6th Air Refueling Wing in serving a holiday meal to service members in the dorms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)