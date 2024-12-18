U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Magee, 6th Mission Support Group commander, serves food to an Airman at the Diner’s Reef dining facility on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 20, 2024. Magee joined other commanders and senior enlisted leaders in the 6th Air Refueling Wing in serving a holiday meal to service members in the dorms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 14:45
|Photo ID:
|8812292
|VIRIN:
|241220-F-XY101-1047
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill holiday meals at Diner’s Reef [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.