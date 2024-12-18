Food prepared by 6th Force Support Squadron food service specialists is displayed for service members in the dorms to celebrate the holidays at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 20, 2024. The 6 FSS team hosted leadership from different units in the 6th Air Refueling Wing to provide a holiday meal at the Diner’s Reef dining facility for service members on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 14:45
|Photo ID:
|8812294
|VIRIN:
|241220-F-XY101-1030
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill holiday meals at Diner’s Reef [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.