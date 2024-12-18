Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill holiday meals at Diner’s Reef [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MacDill holiday meals at Diner’s Reef

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Wilfredo Lopez Burgos, 6th Force Support Squadron food service Airman, prepares cuts of chicken for a holiday meal at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 20, 2024. The 6 FSS team hosted leadership from different units in the 6th Air Refueling Wing to provide holiday meals from the Diner’s Reef dining facility for service members on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 14:45
    Photo ID: 8812288
    VIRIN: 241220-F-XY101-1005
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill holiday meals at Diner’s Reef [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MacDill holiday meals at Diner’s Reef
    MacDill holiday meals at Diner’s Reef
    MacDill holiday meals at Diner’s Reef
    MacDill holiday meals at Diner’s Reef
    MacDill holiday meals at Diner’s Reef

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    Diner’s Reef
    6th FSS
    6th ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download