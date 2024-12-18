MacDill holiday meals at Diner’s Reef

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Wilfredo Lopez Burgos, 6th Force Support Squadron food service Airman, prepares cuts of chicken for a holiday meal at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 20, 2024. The 6 FSS team hosted leadership from different units in the 6th Air Refueling Wing to provide holiday meals from the Diner’s Reef dining facility for service members on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)