    WC-135R conducts atmospheric testing in the CENTCOM AOR [Image 6 of 10]

    WC-135R conducts atmospheric testing in the CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force WC-135R Constant Phoenix assigned to the 45th Reconnaissance Squadron, Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., undergoes post-flight inspections within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 1, 2024. The aircraft’s onboard atmospheric collection suite allows mission crew assigned to the Air Force Technical Applications Center at Patrick Space Force Base, Fla., to detect radioactive “clouds” in real time through its internal compressor system in support of the 1963 Limited Test Ban Treaty. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 08:44
    Photo ID: 8811128
    VIRIN: 241201-F-LY429-2121
    Resolution: 4340x2441
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, WC-135R conducts atmospheric testing in the CENTCOM AOR [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    AFTAC
    45th Reconnaissance Squadron
    Constant Pheonix
    WC-135R

