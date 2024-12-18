WC-135R conducts atmospheric testing in the CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force WC-135R Constant Phoenix assigned to the 45th Reconnaissance Squadron, Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., undergoes post-flight inspections within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 1, 2024. The aircraft’s onboard atmospheric collection suite allows mission crew assigned to the Air Force Technical Applications Center at Patrick Space Force Base, Fla., to detect radioactive “clouds” in real time through its internal compressor system in support of the 1963 Limited Test Ban Treaty. (U.S. Air Force photo)