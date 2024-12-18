Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WC-135R conducts atmospheric testing in the CENTCOM AOR

    WC-135R conducts atmospheric testing in the CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force WC-135R Constant Phoenix assigned to the 45th Reconnaissance Squadron, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, taxis adjacent to a KC-46 Pegasus within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 1, 2024. The WC-135 is an atmospheric collection aircraft that supports national-level consumers by collecting particulate and gaseous emissions from accessible regions of the atmosphere. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 08:44
    Photo ID: 8811131
    VIRIN: 241201-F-RX751-1144
    Resolution: 8013x4507
    Size: 21.37 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, WC-135R conducts atmospheric testing in the CENTCOM AOR, by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    AFTAC
    45th Reconnaissance Squadron
    Constant Pheonix
    WC-135R

