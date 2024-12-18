WC-135R conducts atmospheric testing in the CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force WC-135R Constant Phoenix assigned to the 45th Reconnaissance Squadron, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, prepares to taxi within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 1, 2024. The WC-135 serves as a non-combatant, scientific data-gathering aircraft, aimed to ensure nations adhere to prohibited above ground nuclear weapons testing. (U.S. Air Force photo)