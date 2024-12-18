WC-135R conducts atmospheric testing in the CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force WC-135R Constant Phoenix assigned to the 45th Reconnaissance Squadron, Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., flies within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 1, 2024. The WC-135 is the only aircraft in the U.S. Air Force inventory that conducts air sampling operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)