WC-135R conducts atmospheric testing in the CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 45th Reconnaissance Squadron, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, observes a WC-135R Constant Phoenix within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 1, 2024. The WC-135 is used worldwide to conduct radionuclide baseline flights, ensuring signatory nations are adhering to established United Nations treaties. (U.S. Air Force photo)