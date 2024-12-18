MacDill Miles for Life and CLEAR Challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Posters are shown during a Miles for Life and CLEAR Challenge event at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 13, 2024. The relay was held in support of suicide awareness and prevention for the military community. A reminder that it takes Courage, Leadership, Education, Advocacy, and Respect to eliminate sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)