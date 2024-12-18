MacDill Miles for Life and CLEAR Challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks to service members participating in a Miles for Life and CLEAR Challenge relay at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 13, 2024. The relay was held in support of suicide awareness and prevention for the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)