Service members participate in a Miles for Life and CLEAR Challenge event at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 13, 2024. The relay was held in support of suicide awareness and prevention for the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 10:58
|Photo ID:
|8809205
|VIRIN:
|241213-F-YW699-1016
|Resolution:
|5894x3387
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
MacDill Miles for Life and CLEAR Challenge
