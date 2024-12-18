MacDill Miles for Life and CLEAR Challenge

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- The 6th Air Refueling Wing Integrated Resilience Office (IRO) hosted a Miles for Life and Courage Leadership Education Advocacy Respect (CLEAR ) Challenge relay for service members, Dec.13, 2024.



The IRO promotes integration and provides resources to support a resilient, growth-oriented Total Force along with their families, eliminate interpersonal and self-directed violence and enhance organizational work climates. Miles for Life is a non-profit organization founded in response to the need for patients needing medical treatment for life threatening conditions.



“Every step taken through Miles for Life is a stride toward hope, reminding us that no one walks alone in their darkest moments,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dariana Gutuerrez, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron supply technician. “And every action in the CLEAR Challenge is a commitment to creating a safer, more respectful world where everyone is empowered to stand against harm and injustice.”



Nearly 280 service members completed a total of 1,384 miles during Miles for Life, while other teams participated in the CLEAR Challenge.



The CLEAR Challenge events provided an opportunity for service members to understand the importance of their mental health. The teams encountered a tire flip, balance beam team obstacle, drunk goggles cart course and soccer course, and a test on base resources.



The event was an chance for leadership and service members to gather information on how to report a sexual assault as well as options for restricted and unrestricted reporting. When a sexual assault occurs it affects the entire base, hosting activities like the relay allows IRO to share resources.



“The CLEAR Challenge is more than an event; it's a commitment to fostering respect, accountability, and safety,” said Stephanie Wynn, 6th Air Refueling Wing IRO community support coordinator. “By participating, we take a stand against interpersonal violence (for example, sexual assault/harassment and child, or domestic abuse) empowering our communities and reaffirm[ing] the values that strengthen our unity and trust.”



The events for the Miles for Life and CLEAR Challenge provided an opportunity for service members to understand the importance of their mental health and competing in events like this spread awareness. Service members were given punch cards to go to different stations to learn valuable information.



“We teach service members about Miles for Life because mental health and suicide prevention are essential,” said Kelcy Delano, 6th ARW Integrated Resilience Office integrated prevention chief. “It’s about building awareness, breaking stigmas and ensuring no one walks alone in their struggles. Every step we take together strengthens the mission and saves lives.”



HOW TO GET HELP



If you are the victim of sexual assault or know someone who has been assaulted, call (808) 722-6192 for immediate crisis intervention and access to confidential resources. If you need to talk, then call 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.



Support and assistance available through the DoD Safe Helpline at (877) 995-5247. For more information, visit https:// www.macdill.af.mil/Units/Integrated-Resilience

